The Aggies took on the striking par 72, 6,184 yard Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.
Texas A&M finished their first two rounds strong with a score of 560, making sure to give them a generous lead amongst their competitors before attacking Round 3. A&M scored a 281 in the final round of the tournament, which left them 23-under-par.
This was more than enough to lock in the Clover Cup Championship with 15 strokes over second place, No. 50 New Mexico.
This will be a back-to-back win for the Aggie women this season. Last time the Aggies teed off, they scored an exceptional 34-under-par at the ICON Invitational.
A&M junior Zoe Slaughter scored 9 under 207, tying third overall on the individual player leaderboard. Along for third with Slaughter came New Mexico’s senior Lauren Lehigh and Georgia’s fifth year Jenny Bae. These women were defeated by only 2 strokes from Tennessee’s freshman Angela Arora.
Next time we see the Aggies, they will be teeing off at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, March 24-26 in Athens, Georgia.
