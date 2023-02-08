On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Texas A&M women's golf team teed off in Orlando, Fla. in the UCF Challenge hosted by the University of Central Florida.
The Aggies had high expectations for this tournament after a recent tournament victory, but after a problematic 2-over-par, in the first round, they had a tough hill to climb in order to win the UCF Challenge.
“[They] really need to change the mindset heading into the final round,” A&M Coach Gerrod Chadwell said before the third round, according to 12thman.com. “We have to attack early and not get in a defensive mode. We can't be worried tomorrow about not losing any more ground, but we have to be aggressive. We know we can have a great round tomorrow, so we are excited to go out and put it together."
This attitude shift helped graduate Hailee Cooper as she shot 1-under-par, a 71, in the second round. This was Aggie's best performance in the third round, as the rest of the team shot over-par, other than senior Jennie Park who shot an even 72 on both rounds.
The weak second round and troubling first held A&M back and firmly tied them in ninth place with University of North Carolina Wilmington.
Texas A&M INDIVIDUAL SCORES R1 R2 Overall
T22 Hailee Cooper 70 (-2) 71 (-1) 141 (-3)
T25 Zoe Slaughter 68 (-4) 74 (+2) 142 (-2)
T40 Jennie Park 72 (E) 72 (E) 144 (E)
T53 Adela Cernousek 71 (-1) 74 (+2) 145 (+1)
T53 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 72 (E) 73 (+1) 145 (+1)
TEAM SCORES (TOP 10)
1 Northwestern 542 (-34)
2 Wake Forest 545 (-31)
3 Mississippi State 548 (-28)
4 UCF 553 (-23)
5 College of Charleston 557 (-19)
6 Kentucky 560 (-16)
T7 Kansas 566 (-10)
T7 North Texas 566 (-10)
T9 Texas A&M 571 (-5)
T9 UNCW 571 (-5)
