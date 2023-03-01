Held at the scenic par 72, 6162-yard Golf Club of Houston, No. 10 Texas A&M women dominated with a 10 stroke lead on No. 50 North Texas.
Last time the Aggies teed off, they struggled to keep up with their competitors and placed ninth overall at the UCF Challenge. However, this loss did not seem to affect their mindsets, but only made the A&M women more determined.
On Monday, Feb. 27, A&M began its first and second rounds, having finished the day with a score of 551. This put them at first place overall, with a one stroke lead over No. 27 Iowa State. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Aggies began their third and final round, locking in their win with a score of 279. This earned A&M with a team championship and a score of 34-under 830.
A&M junior Zoe Slaughter had an impressive three rounds and stood atop the individual player leaderboard. Slaughter completed her first and second rounds with a steady score of 65, and finished off day two with a 68. This led her to an exceptional 18-under 198.
Next time we see the Aggies, they will be teeing off at Mesa, Ariz. for the Clover Cup on March 10-12.
