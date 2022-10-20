The No. 5-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team is headed to the East Lake Cup competition in Atlanta, Oct. 24-26.
The Aggies are coming off a fifth-place finish at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Four of last season’s match play participants from the 2022 NCAA Championships will be featured at the East Lake Cup competition.
Modeled after the NCAA Golf Championships, this event features top-performing teams from the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships. An opening round of stroke play crowns an individual champion and determines seeding for the subsequent days of match play competition, per eastlakegolfclub.com.
“We play 18 holes of stroke play on Monday,” Brandon Collins, assistant director of athletics communications for women’s basketball and women’s golf, said in an email. “Tuesday is the first round of match play, then Wednesday is the championship.”
The East Lake Golf Club course was established in 1904 and is the oldest in the city of Atlanta, according to eastlakegolfclub.com. Rees Jones, son of golf course architect Robert Trent Jones, restored the original design at East Lake to the layout played today.
The East Lake Cup can be viewed on the Golf Channel, with rounds airing on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-5 p.m..
Irene Robles-Ramirez is an English senior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
