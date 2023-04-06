On Monday, April 3, Texas A&M women’s gold traveled to Napa, California and competed in three rounds at the Silverado Showdown. The tournament was held at the par 72, 6,146 yard course at the Silverado Resort and Spa.
Day 1 consisted of two rounds with No. 16 Northwestern in the lead and No. 13 A&M trailing behind them, along with No. 30 UCLA in third. These three teams seemed to lead the pack amongst the tournament and put up an impressive fight to the top.
On Day 2, the Wildcats stood at the top of the team standings with 4-under par. The Aggies shot 12-over par with a 2 stroke lead over the Bruins.
The women teed off the third and final day with a race to the top of the team and individual leaderboards. UCLA finished 18-over par right behind A&M, who finished 16-over par. Northwestern took an impressive 7 stroke lead and took home the championship with 9-over par.
The individual leaderboard was led by UCLA’s sophomore Zoe Campos, who finished the three rounds with a score of 5-under par. There was a three-way tie for second place with a score of 2-under-par between Northwestern freshman Dianna Lee, A&M graduate student Hailee Cooper, and Southern California freshman Catherine Park.
“We definitely didn't play our best, but we stayed in it and didn't give up,” coach Gerrod Chadwell said to 12thMan.com. That golf course is so demanding, but we showed up ready to play and I was happy with that effort. We are going to get a little rest before going to SECs, but hopefully this gives us some more confidence for next week.”
The Aggies tee off next at the SEC Championship in Hoover, Alabama from April 12-16.
