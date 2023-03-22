The No. 4 Texas A&M women’s water polo team will host a two-day tournament March 25-26, which will also recognize the team’s seniors.
The tournament will be held at the Student Recreation Center with the first Aggie game on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and on Sunday at 9:20 a.m., according to the women's club team website.
The team is looking forward to their home senior recognition meet and is ready to have family, friends and fans in attendance, economics senior Emily Traynor said.
Traynor has been on the team since she was a freshman including the ups and downs of the pandemic.
“We lost a few years because of [COVID-19] but the few that we have been able to compete have been a huge part of my college experience so it definitely is huge for me personally,” Traynor said.
Tournament results will affect how the team’s rankings stand before the final conference tournament in April.
“Home tournaments are the most exciting in my opinion,” general studies sophomore Ava Rodriguez said. “Playing in College Station also makes it easier for friends and organizations to attend our games as well, which encourages me even more.”
With limited games left before the national tournament, both team members said the preparation has required hard work and mutual support among teammates.
“I think that the atmosphere of our team is one of the biggest, if not the biggest contributor to our success,” Rodriguez said.
For more information, visit the team's website or follow the team @aggiewwp on Instagram. To watch the team live, subscribe to their YouTube channel.
Sara Wood is a recreation, park and tourism science senior and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
