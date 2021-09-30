Texas A&M women’s basketball is the reigning Southeastern Conference regular season champion. As a result, 12 of the team’s games will be nationally televised, per a press release sent to The Battalion on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Six of these games will be televised from College Station:
Dec. 5 versus Texas
Dec. 30 versus Vanderbilt
Jan. 16 versus Auburn
Feb. 3 versus Arkansas
Feb. 20 versus Alabama
Feb. 24 versus South Carolina
The other half of A&M’s schedule to be nationally televised is as follows:
Jan. 6 at Tennessee
Jan. 13 at South Carolina
Jan. 23 at Missouri
Jan. 30 at Mississippi State
Feb. 6 at Kentucky
Feb. 17 at Ole Miss
The Aggies were eliminated in the Sweet 16 during the 2020-21 season, finishing with a 25-3 overall record and a 13-1 conference record.
Junior guard Jordan Nixon said in a press conference after defeating Iowa State in the round of 32 the maroon and white will always remember their 2020-21 season prior to their final loss against Arizona in the Sweet 16.
“These are the moments you remember with your teammates,” Nixon said. “We’re always going to remember this day, this year and this tournament.”
All other games taking place at Reed Arena will be streamed on SEC Network+.
A&M set a program best winning percentage during last year’s slate, with 89.3 percent. The maroon and white return eight players from last year’s squad, two of which are guards junior Jordan Nixon and graduate student Kayla Wells.
