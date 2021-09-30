Basketball Brief

After an excellent 2020-2021 season, the women's basketball is set to have a number of their games broadcast this season.

 Photo by Kaylee Cogbill

Texas A&M women’s basketball is the reigning Southeastern Conference regular season champion. As a result, 12 of the team’s games will be nationally televised, per a press release sent to The Battalion on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Six of these games will be televised from College Station:

Dec. 5 versus Texas

Dec. 30 versus Vanderbilt

Jan. 16 versus Auburn

Feb. 3 versus Arkansas

Feb. 20 versus Alabama

Feb. 24 versus South Carolina

The other half of A&M’s schedule to be nationally televised is as follows:

Jan. 6 at Tennessee

Jan. 13 at South Carolina

Jan. 23 at Missouri

Jan. 30 at Mississippi State

Feb. 6 at Kentucky

Feb. 17 at Ole Miss

The Aggies were eliminated in the Sweet 16 during the 2020-21 season, finishing with a 25-3 overall record and a 13-1 conference record.

Junior guard Jordan Nixon said in a press conference after defeating Iowa State in the round of 32 the maroon and white will always remember their 2020-21 season prior to their final loss against Arizona in the Sweet 16.

“These are the moments you remember with your teammates,” Nixon said. “We’re always going to remember this day, this year and this tournament.”

All other games taking place at Reed Arena will be streamed on SEC Network+.

A&M set a program best winning percentage during last year’s slate, with 89.3 percent. The maroon and white return eight players from last year’s squad, two of which are guards junior Jordan Nixon and graduate student Kayla Wells.

