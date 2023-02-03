Offense continues to be a missing component for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team, who fell short to the Florida Gators on Thursday, Feb. 2, in Gainesville, Fla. The 61-54 loss marks the second time the Gators have defeated the Aggies this season.
“We’ve got to understand when teams give us a chance to get back in it,” coach Joni Taylor said. “We’ve got to do what we are supposed to do. Offensively, we were out of sync, and we’ve got to put four quarters together.”
Florida defended its home court with excellent execution on both offense and defense, making it difficult for a struggling A&M offense to gain any momentum. The Aggies attempted to get going several times throughout the game, but the Gators always had an answer to maintain the lead.
In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, freshman forward Janiah Barker gave the Aggies a much needed spark when she hit a clutch 3-pointer to get the A&M bench on its feet. Barker followed with another three point play after a fast break layup and a foul under the goal to bring the Aggies within five points of the Gators.
Florida’s junior center Ra Shaya Kyle answered with a layup but junior guard Kay Kay Green was determined to keep the Aggies in the game when she hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 53-49, just under the two minute mark.
A&M’s efforts were not enough after a lack of execution and a series of fouls sent the Gators to the free throw line in the final minute.
Getting to the free throw line was the key for both teams as the Gators shot only 38% from the field while the Aggies shot 34%. At the line, A&M shot 80% on free throws and Florida shot 70%.
The Aggies struggled with managing the ball, leading to 21 turnovers that the Gators were able to score 21 points off of. Florida dismantled A&M on the glass with 42 rebounds and 40 points in the paint. The Gators were led in scoring by Kyle, who controlled the paint with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Barker led the Aggies in scoring with 15 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block. Sophomore guard Tineya Hylton had a career high 11 points and put on an excellent defensive performance that created three turnovers for Florida.
The Aggies’ search for a second conference win continues as the squad returns to Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 5, for senior day and a big matchup against the LSU Tigers. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
“It’s the last Sunday game we have at home," Taylor said. “We are honoring our seniors as well, it’ll be a great time for the 12th Man to come out to send McKinzie Green and Aaliyah Patty out in style. They have been great ambassadors for our program and Texas A&M.”
