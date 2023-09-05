Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor announced the Aggies’ non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season on Sept. 5.
To open up her second season in charge of the Maroon and White, Taylor and the Aggies will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and North Texas at Reed Arena on Nov. 9 and 12, respectively.
The Fightin’ Farmers will then travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 16. The Aggies will be back in Reed to take on Houston Christian on Nov. 20.
Following the quick home stop, the Maroon and White will travel to Berkeley, California, to compete in the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational over Thanksgiving break. The Aggies will open up play against Winthrop on Nov. 24, with their Nov. 25 opponent to be announced at a later date.
On Nov. 30, the Aggies will be traveling to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge. This will mark the last road non-conference game, with A&M playing the last six games at home to close out non-conference play.
The home stretch will open up with Kansas on Dec. 3. The Jayhawks were last season’s WNIT Champions. The Aggies will then play Lamar and Robert Morris on Dec. 6 and 9, respectively.
After a nine-day break, A&M will play against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 18, followed by Prairie View A&M on Dec. 20. The last game before SEC play for Taylor and the Aggies will be versus Texas A&M-Commerce on New Year's Eve.
Times for the Aggies’ non-conference slate will be announced at a later date.
