The Texas A&M volleyball team is set to finish its season with a two-game series against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.
Heading into the team’s midweek matchup against LSU, the Aggies posted a four-game losing streak. With a 12-14 overall record and 4-11 conference record before the LSU match, the maroon and white look to finish off the season with a much-needed win.
Missouri is currently ranked last in the SEC with an 8-15 overall record and a 1-12 record in conference play with a six-game losing streak before facing off against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday.
Unfortunately for A&M, one of the team’s best offensive weapons will miss the rest of the season due to injury, but it’ll allow others a chance to show their talents, A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said.
“[Freshman opposite hitter] Logan [Lednicky] is out for the rest of the season,” Kuhn said. “I’m bummed for her, and she had a great freshman season and start to her career here. Now, we have the opportunity for other people to step up and fill in those gaps and roles. We’ve seen it from different people and positions, but now it’s about being consistent.”
Before Lednicky’s injury, it seemed that some players had already stepped up in other positions, but the middle attack is still being prioritized, Kuhn said.
“Even prior to that down in Auburn, [sophomore outside hitter] Mia Johnson has stepped up,” Kuhn said. “She’s playing six rotations on the left for us, and now that gives us some flexibility. Middles are still key for us to get involved in offense. Now that right side, obviously we lost a lot of kills in Logan [Lednicky,] but we need people to do their job and keep the balance of our offense.”
Another area of importance for the Aggies is keeping a consistent first touch as staying in system makes the setters’ jobs easier, Kuhn said.
“There’s always some type of strategy,” Kuhn said. “When we’re in system, it’s easy for them to feel and see the block and be able to play the game. Now out of system, you technically go to your pins when you’re that out of system, so that first contact is huge for us.”
As the season winds down, the team is staying true to its game and who they are as a unit to finish this campaign strong, Kuhn said.
“This team, I love them,” Kuhn said. “They fight and grind, and now it’s the same message of how can we lock in, execute and do our jobs, knowing who we are and how we play. Getting to go on the road as a team is just a time for us to spend together. This team has bonded, and they definitely grind, and now it’s just putting the body of work together and finishing strong.”
For seniors and graduate students like graduate libero Allison Fields, senior outside hitter Ciera Hecht and others, this is the end of their careers in Aggieland, which makes this week that much more exciting, Kuhn said.
“Their drive and their love of this place and program is so special,” Kuhn said. “That’s why I think this week is going to be awesome for our team and our program because we get to honor them. The fight that this team has played with this year, I’m proud of them. Yes, we need to execute and finish, but for them to all come together it has a big impact from these seniors.”
The match on Saturday will begin at 6 p.m., while Sunday’s game will start at 3 p.m., inside Mizzou Arena.
