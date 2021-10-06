As part of Texas A&M volleyball’s recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the color pink is making its way to Reed Arena.
A&M will face the University of Georgia in a two-series SEC matchup, highlighted by the Aggies’ annual ‘Dig Pink’ match. The first serve of the series is on Thursday, Oct. 7, in Reed Arena at 7 p.m. The second match will begin at the same time on Friday, Oct. 8. The Aggies head into the game with a 5-1 record at home and remain 3-1 in conference competition.
A&M head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said consistency is the Aggies’ main focus right now, and emphasizing that in practice will help them continue their success throughout the season.
“Our team knows that each match is important,” Kuhn said. “We know we need to have a high focus and we need to learn how to play with a consistent energy, expectation and standard we are playing to.”
In their last game, the Aggies went 3-2 against a then-No. 20 Tennessee squad who was, at the time, undefeated in conference play. Junior outside hitter Morgan Christon led the team with 20 kills and picked up her 11th double-kill of the season. On the defensive side of the net, senior middle blocker Mallory Talbert acted as a brick wall for the maroon and white, tallying seven blocks for the night. The Aggies led the game in kills, blocks and digs with 67, 17 and 64, respectively.
The win against Tennessee was substantial for the Aggies as it marked their first victory against a top-25 opponent this season, Kuhn said.
“When you go on the road in the SEC, it is going to be a grind,” Kuhn said. “That was a big win for us and I am proud of our team, but we need to keep building on where we finish.”
In the game against the Razorbacks, junior outside hitter Amber Stivrins added 11 kills, and freshman setter Clara Brower led the Bulldogs with 28 assists and eight digs. Despite being swept, Georgia was able to keep a close game throughout the three sets. Unfortunately, they fell short each one 21-25, 22-25 and 23-25.
Kuhn said the Aggies still have a lot to work on in practice before they go toe-to-toe with the Bulldogs at home.
“Georgia is consistent in the way they run their system,” Kuhn said. “Like I say, it’s about us and the way we are managing our side. We need to get our balance back before we play Georgia.”
The Bulldogs have only defeated A&M once in the past 15 matchups, dating back to 1994. The Aggies control the overall series 19-4 and will look to add two more once this weekend concludes.
The Side-Out Foundation is generously asking the 12th Man to support the cause by wearing pink to the game and in doing so will only be charged $3 at the door for admissions.
“Breast cancer is something that has impacted the majority of us, one way or another,” Kuhn told 12thMan.com. “It means so much that our program can play a small role in the fight against breast cancer. We are all in this together.”
