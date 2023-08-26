On Friday, Aug. 25, Texas A&M women’s volleyball started off the season right with a season-opening victory against the University of Omaha at the Omaha Invite. On Saturday, A&M took on Pepperdine University for Day 2 at Baxter Arena.
The A&M starters included sophomore middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, sophomore opposite hitter Logan Lednicky, junior setter Nisa Buzlutepe, sophomore libero Ava Underwood, freshman outside hitter Bianna Muoneke, sophomore middle blocker Morgan Perkins and senior libero Lauren Hogan.
The first set was led by the Aggies with 6 points out the gate. This included one kill by Lednicky, two kills by Muoneke and a pair of service aces by Hogan. A&M held a generous lead over Pepperdine until a kill by Perkins sparked the Aggies’ momentum for the remainder of the set as A&M took the first set, 25-12.
The second set began with a noteworthy block by Lednicky to fire the Aggies up. Both the Aggies and the Waves fought back-and-forth with no more than a 2-point lead throughout the set. The score was deadlocked at 17 until the maroon and white gained a slight lead and did not look back, bringing the score to 23-18. Pepperdine tried to rally, but A&M took the second set win, 25-21.
The third set began strong for the Aggies with a pair of kills by Muoneke and a service ace by Hogan. This set the tone for the third set, as A&M was well in its rhythm and held a generous lead over the Waves. Sophomore outside hitter Brooke Jeffrey made an impressive winning kill for the Aggies and locked in a 25-15 set win and a sweep.
The Aggies will be back in action against Wright State in the Hampton Inn Invitational in Bowling Green, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m.
