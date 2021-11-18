Texas A&M volleyball extended its losing streak against Arkansas.
The loss on Wednesday, Nov. 16 dropped A&M’s overall record to 12-13 and 5-9 in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies are currently on a four-game losing streak as they enter their final stretch of regular season play.
A&M head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said the Aggies have to do a better job of dealing with frequent shifts in momentum that occur in volleyball.
“We talk about it in volleyball all the time — it's the point runs,” Kuhn said. “So, when you get a 2- or 3-point run going, but give away five, it snowballs. That's where we have to talk about controlling the momentum. Right in the middle of each set we kind of lose that, and that's when you really have to lock in and have composure as a team competitively.”
In the first set of the match, the Razorbacks jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. However, a run by the Aggies tied the score at five. Both teams traded the next couple points as the score repeatedly tied.
Arkansas regained the momentum to build a 15-10 lead. The Razorbacks held sizable leads in kills, digs and hit percentage. For the maroon and white, junior outside hitter Morgan Christon led the way with four kills and a dig halfway through the first set. A&M hung with Arkansas, managing to keep the set within a 5- to 6-point margin.
In the end, the Aggies failed to put together a run to take back the set and lost 25-18. A&M trailed Arkansas three aces to zero in the set.
Arkansas’ strong play continued into the second set as it took an early 5-2 lead. A&M continued to struggle to contain the Razorbacks, and fell behind 10-5. Much like the first set, the Aggies managed to stay within striking distance.
A kill by junior outside hitter Lauren Davis kicked off a 3-0 run to cut the Razorbacks’ lead to three. Christon and Davis combined for 13 of A&M’s 20 kills midway through the second set.
A&M’s strong play continued as the Aggies came within two points, with Arkansas still leading 21-19. However, a quick 2-0 run from the Razorbacks kept their lead with 23-19 in the latter stages of the set.
Arkansas proceeded to take the second set 25-20 and increase its overall set lead to 2-0. The loss meant the Aggies would have to win the next three sets to stop their three-game losing streak.
Christon’s strong play continued as she had nine kills and three digs heading into the decisive third set.
In the third set, Arkansas once again took an early 6-3 lead over A&M. More strong play from Christon kept the Aggies within two points of the Razorbacks, but another run from Arkansas increased its lead to 11-6.
A kill by junior outside hitter Ciera Hecht got the Aggies back to within three points of the Razorbacks. A&M still trailed 13-10 midway through the third set.
A block from fifth-year setter Camille Conner decreased Arkansas’ lead to 17-16. Arkansas ended the third set on an 8-4 run to take the set 25-20 and win the match in three sets.
Kuhn said the Aggies need to do a better job with passing in the scheme of their offense.
“The passing in general has been something that has been up and down,” Kuhn said. “Our offense is finding more rhythm, which is always a positive thing, but we have to piece it all together.”
Statistically, Christon led the way with 14 kills and eight digs. Conner also chipped in two kills and 12 digs.
Up next for the Aggies is a conference road matchup against LSU on Sunday, Nov. 21. The matchup at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La., is set to start at 1 p.m.
