Texas A&M volleyball faced a 3-1 loss in its final match against Auburn, despite its strong defensive battles and persistent offensive strategies on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Following tough losses against Alabama earlier this week and Auburn the day before, the Aggies hoped to return home from Auburn, Ala., with a win under their belt. However, facing off against the 20-5 Tigers — who have only faced one loss at home — they fell short of achieving their goal.
Despite impressive showings from graduate outside hitter Caroline Meuth, freshman opposite hitter Logan Lednicky and a career night for sophomore outside hitter Mia Johnson, the maroon and white were outscored by Auburn’s resilient offense.
A&M dominated offensively at the beginning of the first set, setting the tone for the match early. Auburn, however, was able to gain momentum and tie the game, resulting in a back-and-forth matchup that ensued throughout the night. Though they had an early lead and were able to battle against the Tigers, the Aggies finished the set with a 25-21 loss, presenting head coach Laura Kuhn with an area in which the team needs improvement.
“We need to finish,” Kuhn said. “We just need to be cleaner at the end of sets.”
The second set of the match saw more aggression from both sides of the net as Auburn fought to maintain its lead and the maroon and white attempted to tie the score at 1-1. After taking an early lead, Auburn was plagued with errors and the Aggies were able to close the gap, forcing the set to go beyond 25 points. After a valiant effort, the Tigers were able to regain control and take the set 29-27.
The momentum that the Aggies had desperately searched for during the first two sets of the match finally revealed itself during the third. With a strong offensive showing, the team was able to preserve the lead for most of the set, only wavering slightly as the Tigers fought to tie the game at 20. However, the Fightin’ Farmers found their groove and took the set 26-24.
“We need to work on our balance on offense,” Kuhn said, taking further notes of the necessary changes that need to be implemented for the rest of the season.
While A&M attempted to stay afloat and force a fifth set, Auburn was dedicated to finishing the weekend with a dominant fourth set. In a highly competitive and energetic back-and-forth rally, the teams managed to stay close until the Tigers buried the match in dramatic fashion, beating the Aggies 33-31.
“We grinded all game, and I am very proud of how this team fought,” Kuhn said. “We had some good performances tonight, but moving forward getting our entire team involved is key.”
With hopes of snapping their three-game losing streak, the Aggies will return home to Reed Arena to face Florida on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m.
