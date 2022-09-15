The Texas A&M volleyball team will continue its road tour this weekend at the Western Kentucky Invitational Sept. 16-17.
A&M is currently on a dominating streak, winning its last five road games, and is determined to continue blazing through the season.
“Our resilience and being able to lock in is something that makes this team special,” A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said. “For me, it’s like, get five in a row, let’s start a new one, a new clean slate and get five more.”
With no plans to slow down, the Aggies will need to play tough and fluid as they look to face three different opponents this weekend. The squad will compete against Indiana University, No. 21 Western Kentucky University and Tennessee Tech University ahead of SEC play later this month.
“This trip is going to be important for us, our opponents will be all different,” Kuhn said. “Three solid opponents that we will get to be challenged by.”
On Friday, Sept. 16, the Aggies will face Indiana in their first match, a team that has lost its last two matches. A&M holds a record of 4-1 against the squad, having won the last matchup in 2018.
The match to follow will be against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, a top-25 team having a successful season, currently sitting with only one loss and sweeping the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 3-0 for the first time in their program history on Sept. 13.
Tennessee Tech will be the last opponent of the weekend for the maroon and white. The Golden Eagles had a rough start to their season, losing their first five games and currently sit 3-6 overall.
Proving they are not strangers to adversity, the Golden Eagles won their last match against Ohio University and are looking to pick up another win against the Aggies to redeem their season.
Nonetheless, A&M is prepared to show up big in the tournament to continue building team confidence and success.
“We have a lot of new pieces,” Kuhn said. “A great mix of young and old experience across the board, and we are meshing together in those realms, so hopefully this weekend we can put it all together. We have to keep focusing and locking in on executing at a high level and being consistent in what we are trying to accomplish.”
