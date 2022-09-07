Texas A&M volleyball traveled back home to Reed Arena for a matchup against Sam Houston State University on Tuesday, Sept. 6, following an undefeated tournament win at the Fight in the Fort Invitational hosted by TCU.
A&M went head-to-head against SHSU for the first time as a program since 2017. Team energy was high after a perfect 3-0 weekend. The match was an aggressive battle by both teams, with a final Aggie win in three trying sets. A&M performed under the pressure and had an overall positive outlook on the game dynamic as conference play quickly approaches.
The first set started with a two-point lead by the Bearkats. A&M quickly gained momentum after a big hit by freshman opposite hitter Logan Lednicky. Lednicky was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday, Sept. 5, and her energy was visible throughout the entirety of the match. Both teams continued to battle to a 20-all score with no signs of defeat shown by either squad. A kill by Lednicky secured the 24-22 lead, and only one point was needed to win the first set. SHSU quickly called their final timeout of the set. A&M won 28-26, but not without a stamina test by both teams. The Aggies were strong at the net this set with 21 total kills, led by eight from Lednicky and four from redshirt junior middle blocker Madison Bowser.
The play was much more scrappy in the second set, and after a long rally, graduate outside hitter Caroline Meuth put down the first kill of the set. The Aggies continued to play powerfully to a 13-8 lead. Sam Houston called its final timeout early in the match and needed a side out to cut off the A&M run. The maroon and white wasted no time in this set and finished quickly with a 25-14 win.
The Aggies and Bearkats continued their scrappy play in the deciding set to a 10-all score. After a big dig by junior libero Lauren Hogan, A&M went into a media timeout with elevated energy. There were big hits on both sides of the net, and the match win was in sight for A&M with a 21-16 lead. The Aggies fell to the pressure, landing in a seven-point hole. Both teams continued to fight aggressively to a 28-point tie. A&M won the third and final set 30-28 and secured the game win over SHSU.
A&M was powerful in this match with 51 total kills, led by 18 from Lednicky, 13 from Mueth and 10 from Bowser.
Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn addressed A&M's scrappy, competitive play throughout the game.
“I think at one point we were probably hitting better out of system,” Kuhn said. “That’s being patient, but that’s also trusting each other. It’s just execution, but it’s the trust that they’re building as we compete and the competitive energy that I talk about with this group.”
Bowser talked more about the team’s energy and the game dynamic.
“I think our out-of-system play was just amazing,” Bowser said. “I think we kept a lot of balls in play which is really good just to keep the plays going.”
Lednicky answered to her team’s ability to perform under a quick game turnaround after their long weekend in Fort Worth.
“This weekend was pretty long with three big matches,” Lednicky said. “I think we could have come a little bit more locked in, but I think that trust builds over time with each other. As SEC play starts, it's only going to get better from here.”
A&M will return to play the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at home Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.
