On March 24-25, the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at a two-day event at Holloway Field.
The Aggies had a successful first day and claimed two victories. From the women’s team came senior Megan Hopper with the 3000m steeplechase win. Hopper collected a 43-second personal best with a final time of 11:18.02. Next came sophomore Joseph Benn with his 10,000m race debut. Benn swept his competition away with an impressive time of 31:40.70. This was almost a full minute faster than the runner up.
Saturday was a long day of field events and triumphs for the Aggies.
The women’s 4x100m team took the win with a time of 44.10. This dream team consisted of senior Jania Martin, freshman Camryn Dickson, freshman Leeah Burr and sophomore Semira Killebrew.
Freshman Jaiya Covington clocked in a personal best with the winning time of 13.46 in the women’s 100m hurdles.
Junior Connor Schulman claimed his personal best and victory with a time of 13.64.
Sophomore Christian Rosales won the men’s 400m with a time of 48.16.
Freshman Hendrick Hundl claimed another Aggie personal best in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.69.
Sophomore Joniar Thomas won the women’s 200m with a time of 23.99.
Sophomore Heather Abadie claimed the victory and a A&M school record at 4.27m.
The A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete next on March 29 through April 1 in Gainesville, Florida.
