According to a press release from Texas A&M Athletics, the Aggies’ track and field team will be unable to host any home meets during either the indoor or outdoor seasons in the 2022-23 season due to ongoing construction projects.
Last season, the Aggies hosted six separate meets, including the Ted Nelson Invitational on Jan. 14-15, the Texas Aggie Invitational on Jan. 22, the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Feb. 4-5, the dual meet versus No. 1 Texas on April 2, the 44 Farms Team Invitational on April 8-9 and the Alumni Muster meet on April 30.
The ongoing construction projects are a part of the Centennial Campaign, “a transformational initiative that will impact the academic and athletic development of all Aggie student-athletes,” according to the press release.
A&M is constructing a new track and field stadium on West Campus that is expected to be finished in time for the 2023-24 season, but it will prevent the Aggies from being able to compete at home in the meantime.
The A&M track and field team’s schedule was also released as a part of the press release.
Indoor schedule:
Jan. 13 — Arkansas Invitational — Fayetteville, Ark.
Jan. 20 — Red Raider Invitational — Lubbock
Jan. 27-28 — Razorback Invitational — Fayetteville, Ark.
Feb. 3-4 — New Mexico Collegiate Classic — Albuquerque, N.M.
Feb. 10-11 — Tiger Paw Invitational — Clemson, S.C.
Feb. 10-11 — David Hemery Valentine Invitational — Boston
Feb. 10-11 — Vanderbilt Music City Challenge — Nashville, Tenn.
Feb. 18 — Arkansas Qualifier — Fayetteville, Ark.
Feb. 18 — Alex Wilson Invitational — South Bend, Ind.
Feb. 24-25 — SEC Indoor Championships — Fayetteville, Ark.
March 10-11 — NCAA Indoor Championships — Albuquerque
Outdoor schedule:
March 16-18 — TBD
March 23-25 — Victor Lopez — Houston
March 23-25 — Raleigh Relays — Raleigh, N.C.
March 29-April 1 — Texas Relays — Austin
March 29-April 1 — Florida Relays — Gainesville, Fla.
April 7-8 — USC — Los Angeles
April 12-15 — Tom Jones Memorial — Gainesville, Fla.
April 12-15 — Mt. SAC Relays — Walnut, Calif.
April 22 — LSU Alumni Gold — Baton Rouge, La.
April 27-29 — Penn Relays — Philadelphia
April 27-29 — Desert Heat Classic — Tucson, Ariz.
May 5-6 — Open
May 11-13 — SEC Outdoor Championships — Baton Rouge, La.
May 24-27 — NCAA Preliminary Round — Sacramento, Calif.
June 7-10 — NCAA Outdoor Championships — Austin
