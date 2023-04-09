Texas A&M’s track and field teams found themselves in the City of Angels on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, to compete in the Trojan Invitational, a five-school event hosted by the University of Southern California at its very own Allyson Felix Field.
In women’s, No. 5 A&M competed against No. 2 USC, No. 11 BYU, Long Beach State and San Diego State.
In men’s, the Aggies had to face No. 2 BYU, No. 16 USC, Long Beach State and San Diego State.
A&M’s women’s team was able to grab a first place finish with sophomore Macie Irons throwing 48’11.75’’/14.93m mark to win the women’s shot put.
The “Mountain” himself, sophomore Bryce Foster, threw a 61’7.75’’/18.79 mark to go on to win the men’s shot put.
The women’s 4x100 race was where the Aggies walked away with second place with a 43.09 finish that came from sophomores Jermaisha Arnold and Semira Killebrew and freshmen Leeah Burr and Camryn Dickson.
The maroon and white finished first in the men’s 4x100 race with a time of 39.93 thanks to juniors Ryan Martin and Conner Schulman and sophomores Isaiah Teer and DeVonte Mount.
The men’s and women’s teams for A&M both won their 4x100 races.
The women’s 4x400 race was won by sophomore Kennedy Wade, senior Tierra Robinson-Jones, freshman Sanu Jallow and sophomore Jermaisha Arnold with a time of 3:26.58. This time is now in ninth place in Texas A&M history, second in the NCAA and first in the SEC.
A&M’s men’s team won its 4x400 race thanks to junior Omajuwa Etiwe, sophomore Auhmad Robinson, sophomore Ashton Schwartzman and sophomore Bryce McCray.
Women’s pole vault finished with first and third place wins for A&M as sophomore Heather Abadie finished first with a clearance over 13’7.75’’/4.16m and freshman Ava Riche finished third with a clearance over 12’3.75’’/3.75m.
The men’s pole vault was won by A&M with junior Conner Gregston clearing 16’10’’/5.13m. Senior Zach Davis cleared over 16’4’’/4.98m to win second.
A&M placed first and second in the women’s javelin, with sophomore Lianna Davidson throwing for a mark of 184’6’’/56.24m on the way to first place and senior Katelyn Fairchild finishing second with a distance of 177’2’’/53.99m. Freshman Ana De La Garza finished seventh with a mark of 129-0/39.53m.
The Aggies won the men’s javelin throw as well with junior Sam Hankins throwing for a mark of 233’6’’/71.17m
Another victory for A&M was had in the men’s 1500-meter race, where sophomore Cooper Cawthra finished first with a time of 3:45.52, and junior Chandon Chhikara and Caden Norris finished third and fourth place respectively with times of 3:49.93 and 3:51.52.
The men’s 400-meter hurdle was won for A&M by Bryce McCray with a time of 51.54 in what was his first open race as an Aggie.
The men’s 100-meter race had three Aggies compete. Ryan Martin ran for a time of 10:43 to finish first, DeVonte Mount finished third with a time of 10.53 and Conner Schulman finished in eight place with a time of 10.82.
A&M had a historical 100 women’s race. Semira Killebrew finished third and Camryn Dickson placed third and fourth with a shared time of 11.27, making them the ninth and tenth performers in Texas A&M history.
Both the men’s and women’s teams for A&M had an athlete finish first in their 3,000-meter race.
The men’s 3,000 race was won by senior Francesco Romano with a time of 8:26.90, and sophomore Jonathan Chung ran for a time of 8:31.00 to finish right behind him and win second place.
Sophomore Maddie Livingston ran a time of 9:57.26 to finish first and senior Grace Plain finished after her to achieve second place with a time of 10:01.82.
This upcoming week, the Aggie’s will head to Walnut, California and compete in the Mt. San Antonio College Relays from Wednesday, April 12 to Saturday, April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.