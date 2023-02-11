Texas A&M track and field competed in three different locations this weekend.
On Friday, Feb. 10, the Aggies competed at the Tiger Paw Invitational and the David Hemery Valentine Invitation for a two day event that ended on Saturday, Feb. 11. A&M also competed at the Howie Ryan Invitational on Friday, Feb. 10, in Houston.
The Aggies started off hot in all three meets on Day 1. In the Tiger Paw Invitational, freshman Emma Little placed 11th in the women’s mile with a time of 5:01.42.
Meanwhile in the men’s mile, junior Teddy Radtke took second place with a 4:07.98 time and was followed up by sophomore Victor Zungia who placed ninth with a time of 4:11.80.
The Aggie women dominated in the 5,000 meter run. Freshman Kennady Fontenot won first place with a time of 17:38.53 and sophomore Katelyn Buckly followed her through the finish line to claim second with a time of 17:47.00.
In the women’s 400 meter dash, sophomores Jermaisha Arnold and Kennedy Wade finished in second and third. Arnold clocked in at 51.89 and Wade with a time of 52.10.
Both athletes earned all time-school records with their times. Arnold became the sixth-fastest and Wade the eighth fastest in A&M history.
In the Howie Ryan Invitational, the men’s shot put and throwing teams put on a performance to be seen.
Sophomore Luke Barrett started off hot in the weight throw competition with a score of 58-2/17.73m, which earned him sixth place. Men’s shot put had two top ten finishes for the maroon and white. Freshman Ethan Sanders threw 53-0/16.15m to claim third place and was followed by junior Joseph Hohne who placed sixth with a throw of 51-11.75/15.84m to end the day one of competition.
To start off the second day in the Tiger Paw Invitational, senior Lamara Distin put on a historic performance in the women’s high jump. Distin won first place and cleared 6-5.5/1.97m, which beat her last week personal record and the all time school record. Distin’s jump also made her the current NCAA leader.
Sophomore Bára Sajdoková placed second in the women’s high jump with a leap of 6-1.5/1.87m, which equals her personal best that she set last week in Albuquerque, N.M.
In the men’s 3,000 meter race, junior Teddy Radtke clocked in at 8:34.29 to place fourth.
Next week, the men’s and women’s teams will split up between the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Ark. on Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb 18, and the Alex Wilson Invitational in South Bend, Ind. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.