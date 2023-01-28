Texas A&M track and field competed in the Razorback Invitational on Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, in Fayetteville, Ark.
The Aggies started off strong on the first day of competition, setting a new school record in the men’s distance medley relay and in the women’s 60-meter hurdles. Junior G’Auna Edwards secured third place with a time of 8.45.
Edwards ended the night with 4,138 points in the heptathlon and became the fourth best Aggie performer of all time. While in the men’s pole vault, freshman Jack Mann lll tied for third place with senior Zach Davis, both clearing a height of 5.20m.
The men’s distance DMR team consisting of sophomore Cooper Cawthra, junior James Smith ll, sophomore Caden Norris and senior Eric Casarez finished out the first day with the fastest time in school history, the previous record stood since 2012.
Coach Pat Henry commented on the success of the first day of the meet.
“Today was a good start to the meet,” Henry said. “We won two events and broke a school record that has stood for a long time. Lamara [Distin] had a good start to her season, and [Bára] Sajdoková had another strong showing. Our men's distance medley relay team showed what they can be capable of in a strong ending to the meet."
Starting off the second day, Casarez once again broke more records, running a time of 7:57.00 in the 3,000-meter, making him the second fastest all-time in school history.
In the women’s pole vault, sophomore Heather Abadie placed seventh, clearing a height of 13-1/3.99m.
In the men’s 4x400-meter relay, Team A finished sixth overall with a season best of 3:06.78. The relay team consisted of freshman Eric Hemphill, sophomore Auhmad Robinson, freshman Demarco Escobar and sophomore Aston Schwartzman.
Team B also earned eighth overall, winning their heat with a time of 3:08.90.
Meanwhile, in the women’s 4x400-meter relay, sophomore Kennedy Wade, sophomore Jermaisha Arnold, senior Jania Martin and freshman Sanu Jallow finished fourth overall with a time of 3:29.92.
Next meet, the men’s and women’s teams will travel to Albuquerque, N.M. to compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, hosted at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Feb. 3-4.
