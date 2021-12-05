After an up-and-down regular season of Texas A&M football, the Aggies are set to make their 13th-consecutive bowl game appearance.
No. 23 A&M will play against No. 20 Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. A&M has made a postseason appearance every season under coach Jimbo Fisher.
“We are excited about going to Florida to play in the Gator Bowl,” Fisher said. “Wake Forest is an outstanding opponent, and our players will have the opportunity to play in another pro stadium. Our group of seniors will be looking to win their fourth consecutive bowl, and we look forward to the challenge.”
A&M finished its season with a record of 8-4. The Aggies started their year ranked in the top 10, but found themselves unranked after back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State.
The Aggies rebounded with a victory over the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, the beginning to a four-game winning streak. Despite the hot stretch, A&M dropped two of its last three games and finished fourth in the SEC West.
The Demon Deacons are 10-3, with their most recent loss coming in the ACC Championship to No. 13 Pittsburgh.
This is just the second time the two teams will face off against each other. Their lone matchup came in 2017 when Wake Forest narrowly defeated A&M, 55-52.
The game will take place on Friday, Dec. 31, with kickoff set for 10 a.m. Central Standard Time.
“We are always honored to accept a postseason invitation, and we are proud and excited to continue our season in the prestigious Gator Bowl,” A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Our fans are thrilled about traveling to Jacksonville to support our players and have an amazing bowl experience. This is the fifth bowl game in the state of Florida in the history of our program, so the 12th Man is eager to make the return. On behalf of our entire program, we are looking forward to the chance to play Wake Forest in the home of the Jaguars.”
