Texas A&M’s men’s and women’s swim and dive teams traveled to Louisiana State University on Jan. 22, where they won both their meets, one with flying colors and the other a little closer than expected.
No. 22 A&M women’s swimming and diving outperformed the Tigers from the start to the finish, winning their meet 181.5-111.5.
Sophomore freestyle swimmer Chloe Stepanek and freshman backstroke swimmer Aviv Barzelay finished first in their individual races and teamed up with two other Aggies to win the 400-meter freestyle relay with a time of 3:23.46. Stepanek won all three of her individual races, which included the 100-, 200- and 500-meter freestyle. Barzelay won the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:00.40.
As for the boards, Aimee Wilson finished in second place in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives. Wilson finished with a score of 307.43 in the 1-meter and 339.45 in the 3-meter.
The women’s swimming and diving team had Aggies who finished first place in 13 events, seven of which Aggies claimed both the first and second place spots.
The No. 23 A&M men’s swimming and diving meet finished with eight first place finishes and an overall meet victory.
Freshman Trey Dickey finished first in both the 500 and 1,000-meter freestyle races with a time of 4:30.99 and 9:21.43, respectively. As for senior diver Kurtis Mathews, he finished third in the 1-meter freestyle with a score of 370.35 and second in the 3-meter freestyle with a score of 391.35.
Men’s swimming and diving team had a combined six athletes finish first in their events and barely scraped by to win their meet 154-146.
The A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving team will return home for its final dual meet of the season as they host SMU at 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the Rec Center Natatorium.
