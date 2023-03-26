The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team wrapped up its season at NCAA Championships that took place from March 22-25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The maroon and white finished 14th in the meet, totaling 80 points.
The team opened up championships with a 14th-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Composed of freshman Connor Foote, seniors Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente and Kaloyan Bratanov, the relay team went 1:23.03, setting a new program record as well as garnering Honorable Mention All-American honors.
Puente opened up the last day with a new school record time of 1:50.86 in prelims in the 200-yard breaststroke. He earned All-American honors in finals with a 8th-place finish with a time of 1:51.66.
The 800-yard freestyle relay team also earned Honorable Mention All-American honors. With a 16th-place finish, freshman Baylor Nelson, junior Collin Fuchs, Foote and Bratanov combined for a time of 6:16.32.
Nelson impressed in his NCAA Championship debut. His time of 1:40.88 in the 200-yard individual medley was the fastest freshman time in the country and garnered both a 7th-place finish and All-American honors.
Junior Victor Povzner and sophomore Allen Bottego contributed points for the Aggies in the 1-meter diving. Povzner placed sixth with a score of 390 and Bottego finished 8th with 330.50, earning both divers All-American honors.
Nelson continued his debut with a 10th-place finish in the 400-yard individual medley. His 3:38.11 marks his career-best in the event and earned him Honorable All-American honors. He is the first swimmer in A&M history to garner two individual top-10 finishes his freshman year.
Foote also impressed in his debut, placing 15th in the 100-yard butterfly. Going for a career-best time of 45.41, he got his first individual All-American distinction.
Povzner earned his second All-American honors in the meet with 13th-place in the 3-meter diving, totaling a score of 398.05.
The 400-yard medley relay team accumulated All-Americans, with Gogulski, Puente, Foote and Bratanov combining for 3:04.31 and 13th-place finish.
Sophomore diver Rhett Hensley closed out the final diving event, platform diving, with a 5th-place finish in the consolation final. His score of 345.55 earned him Honorable Mention All-American honors.
Coach Jay Holmes said that he was proud of the team, especially for his seniors.
“This was a typical NCAA meet, every point mattered and nothing was easy, just as a National Championship meet should be,” Holmes told 12thMan.com. “While we certainly will always want more than top-15, our staff is really proud of our guys, their effort and purpose. I want to specifically mention our seniors. That class is special. Our future will for sure be better because they were all here and created such a positive culture for our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.