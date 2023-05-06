Following a successful 2022-2023 campaign, the Texas A&M women’s swimming team got reinforcements and landed Florida recruit Hayden Miller, one of the best long-distance swimmers in the country.
Miller finished her freshman year at Florida, where she helped the women’s team earn a final ranking of sixth. According to SwimSwam.com, Miller was the top miler in last year’s recruiting class and had a terrific first year. She swam personal bests at the SEC Championships, finishing fifth in the mile as well as eighth in the 500-yard freestyle.
She ended the season as an NCAA Championship qualifier, a rare feat for freshman swimmers. Miller ended her high school career as the 2022 6A Texas High School State Champion in distance events 200-yard and 500 freestyle and will have a Texas reunion with the transfer to A&M.
With a final ranking of 25, the maroon and white will look to improve with the addition of Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.