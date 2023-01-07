Both the women’s and men’s swim and dive teams won over the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Savannah College of Art and Design on Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m.
The women’s team beat SCAD 197-56, and also defeated Georgia Tech 187-72.
Juniors Oliva Theall, Bobbi Kennett, Chloe Stepanek and Jordan Buechler claimed the first place title in the 200-meter medley relay to begin the joint meet.
The team ended on a high as senior Andrea Perttula and sophomore JoAnn Adler joined Stepanek and Buechler to take first place in the 200-meter free relay timed at 1:33.52.
The men’s team overcame SCAD by a score of 207-53, and conquered Georgia Tech 163-99.
Senior Andres Puente had top finishes in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke events with times of 54.57 and 1:59.24.
Previously, Puente had helped start off the meet for the Aggies with the 200-meter medley relay that ended in a second-place position. The race timed at 1:28.62 was also swam by seniors Ethan Gogulski, Jace Brown and Kaloyan Bratanov.
To end the meet for the men, juniors Collin Fuchs and Carter Nelson and freshmen Connor Foote and Baylor Nelson attained first in the 200-meter free relay with a time of 1:21.30
The women’s and men’s swim and dive teams will compete again at home for their senior night on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. against the Louisiana State University Tigers in the Student Recreation Center natatorium.
