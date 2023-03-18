The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Island Relays Bahamas Invitational.
This was a two-day event held at the Grand Bahamas Sports Complex on March 17-18. The Aggies were joined by five other teams including Arizona, Oklahoma, South Carolina, the University of the Bahamas and Vanderbilt.
On Friday, the Aggies had a successful day and claimed three overall wins. Sophomore women’s javelin thrower Katelyn Fairchild locked in the first win for A&M with a toss of 175-2/53.40m. The Aggies next victory was succeeded by junior men’s javelin thrower Sam Hankins. Hankins tossed a personal best of 231-7/70.59m. The Aggies claimed their third win of the day in the women’s 400 meter dash with sophomore Jania Martin, with a personal best of 52.56.
Saturday was a long day of victories for the Aggies after sweeping thirteen of their events.
The women’s 4x100 meter relay was won with a time of 44.33 by Martin and freshmen Leeah Burr, Camryn Dickson and Jaiya Covington.
The men’s 4x400 meter relay tied for first by junior Sam Presnal, sophomore Cutler Zamzow, junior Omajuwa Etiwe and sophomore Christian Rosales with a time of 3:11.58.
The women’s 4x400 meter relay finished with a winning time of 3:34.10 accomplished by Burr, freshman Sanu Jallow, sophomore Kennedy Wade and sophomore Joniar Thomas.
The men’s 4x800 meter relay was won by freshman Cooper Cawthra, senior Chandon Chhikara, sophomore Gavin Hoffpauir, and sophomore Victor Zuniga with a time of 7:47.35.
Sophomore Felipe Medrado won the men’s 400 meter hurdles with a time of 58.03.
Hoffpauir won the men’s 3000 meter run with a time of 8:40.49.
The women’s 3000 meter run was won with a time of 9:59.58 by senior Julia Abell.
Dickson claimed the women’s 100 meter dash win with a time of 11.81.
Covington claimed the women's 100 meter hurdles win with a time of 13.74.
Senior Zach Davis and junior Connor Gregston tied for first in the men's pole vault with a mark of 4.85m.
Junior Carter Bajoit won the men’s high jump with a mark of 2.12m.
Sophomore Bryce Foster claimed the men’s shot put victory with a mark of 19.12m.
The A&M men’s track and field team ended the weekend with a score of 198 and took home the win. The A&M women’s track and field team came short to Oklahoma and placed second overall with a score of 157.
The A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete next at the Raleigh Relays in North Carolina on March 23-25.
