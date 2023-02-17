Texas A&M softball had an early morning matchup against No. 5 Oklahoma State at the Eddie C. Moore Complex to kick off its five-game stretch at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Aggies went on to lose their first game of the season in an 8-0 shutout.
A&M went 4-for-21 at the plate and left only seven runners on the base in their worst offensive performance of the young season.
The matchup started with the Aggies falling behind 1-0 in the first inning on a bases loaded walk from junior right fielder Katelynn Carwile, sending home graduate second baseman Rachel Becker, but the maroon and white prevented the Cowgirls from scoring throughout the next three innings.
However, A&M couldn’t capitalize on Oklahoma State’s struggles down the stretch.
The fifth inning was where the Aggies started to let the game get away from them, as the Cowgirls used a double from Carwile and a triple from Becker to put the score up to 6-0.
The game concluded after the sixth inning after the Cowgirls scored on a sacrifice fly from graduate infielder Morgyn Wynne, leading to a score from Becker to make it 7-0, and the final score to make it 8-0 came from graduate outfielder Chyenne Factor drawing a bases loaded walk to send freshman left fielder Tallen Edwards in for the score.
In an interview with 12thMan.com, coach Trisha Ford did not have regrets with how the offense performed, but was also frustrated with how the defense played.
“I was pleased with our offensive approach and how we attacked early,” Ford said. “We didn’t work ahead and we gave away too many free bases. We were in double digits of hit by pitches and walks combined, and we just can’t do that.”
A&M will move on from the loss and face No. 15 Arizona tomorrow morning on Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. for their second game of the tournament.
