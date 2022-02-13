Texas A&M softball improved its season record to 4-0 with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, Feb. 12 on Day 2 of the Aggie Classic. A&M defeated Western Kentucky and A&M-Corpus Christi to continue its strong start to the 2022 campaign.
The first game against Western Kentucky was highlighted by a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts from senior pitcher and outfielder Makinzy Herzog.
A&M coach Jo Evans said Herzog’s pitching performance was pivotal in Western Kentucky’s defeat.
“She was so good for us,” Herzog said. “In that first game, she literally put the team on her back. We couldn't do anything offensively, but she went out there and just took care of business.”
A 2-run first inning homer from senior catcher Haley Lee accounted for all of A&M’s offense in the first game. The maroon and white ended up winning the game 2-0.
The second game of the doubleheader featured much more offense from the Aggies.
Lee continued her great performance with three RBIs on two hits against the Islanders. Herzog also knocked in a pair of runs on her own.
Evans said she has been impressed with the leadership role Lee has taken with the team early this season.
“I love the kid,” Evans said. “I love the way she's playing. I love the way she's leading. She is all about our team. She was getting a little anxious, but then in her last at-bat, she took a deep breath and got herself settled in.”
On the mound, A&M handed the ball to freshman pitcher Emiley Kennedy for the first start of her career. Apart from a 2-run first inning from the Islanders, she gave A&M five great innings of 3-run ball to propel the team to a victory.
Evans said Kennedy’s ability to limit walks led to a strong start in her debut with the maroon and white.
“I thought Emiley came out so strong yesterday in relief,” Evans said. “She pounded the strike zone and got quick outs. Today, she threw a lot of pitches in five innings. She struggled a little bit with the strike zone, but I'm proud of her for digging in and battling back. We didn't play great defense behind her, but I was proud of her in those last few innings for settling in and taking care of business.”
A 6-run fifth inning increased A&M’s lead to 11-3 over Corpus Christi and clinched the victory via mercy rule. This marks the third time this season A&M has mercy ruled its opponent.
Next up for the Aggies is their final game of the Aggie Classic against UT Arlington on Sunday, Feb. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.