Texas A&M softball began its second SEC game of the season against No. 7 Arkansas at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, March 11, in its second consecutive game against the Razorbacks.
The Aggies had a tough uphill battle against the Razorbacks, but managed to secure a 2-0 win after losing the previous matchup.
In the bottom of the first inning, A&M quickly got into trouble with two outs and the bases loaded due to an error at third base and two walked batters by senior right hand pitcher Shaylee Ackerman. However, the Aggie defense did not falter, as it managed to escape the inning scoreless after an out at second.
Another big defensive stop for the Fightin’ Farmers came in the bottom of the third.
The inning began with a ground out to second base by freshman center fielder Reagan Johnson, then junior third baseman Hannah Gammill was walked by Ackerman.
A groundball to third base by redshirt junior designated hitter Rylin Hedgecock was quickly delivered to second and then first to secure the second double play of the game for the A&M defense.
The first score of the game came in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs, freshman designated hitter Riley Valentine stepped up to the plate and hit a bomb over left field that sailed over the fence, giving the freshman her third home run of the season. Going into the fifth inning, the Aggies led 1-0.
In the top of the fifth inning, senior right fielder Morgan Smith hit a RBI double to score junior first baseman Trinity Cannon for A&M’s second run.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Aggies got their third double-play of the day in the bottom of the fifth when a grounder to second was fielded by freshman second baseman Amari Harper to secure the last two outs of the inning.
Ackerman finished the day with only two hits allowed, one walk and two strikeouts in five innings in the circle.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Emily Leavitt came into the game after the fifth to relieve Ackerman. In her two innings in the circle, Leavitt picked up the pace that Ackerman set and allowed only one hit with five strikeouts.
Next up for A&M softball is the third consecutive game against Arkansas, set to take place on Sunday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at Bogle Park.
