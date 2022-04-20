With about three weeks remaining in the regular season, Texas A&M softball currently holds a 24-17 record overall and a 3-12 record in SEC play. The Aggies’ conference record mostly symbolizes their struggles against ranked competition, as they are 3-16 versus ranked opponents in 2022.
The good news for A&M is that its schedule lightens up down the stretch. However, before the grass gets greener, the Aggies face their toughest test yet. Following a series loss to then-No. 21 LSU and a demoralizing series sweep at the hands of then-No. 14 Tennessee, the maroon and white will finish off a nine-game gauntlet at home against No. 2 Alabama.
The Crimson Tide will roll into Aggieland sporting a 38-6 record overall and a 13-5 record in SEC play. Alabama also owns a 10-3 record on the road this season, something the Aggies will hope to combat with their 20-6 home record behind the 12th Man at Davis Diamond.
A&M and Alabama both boast powerful lineups that look to keep the basepaths busy. The Aggies have scored 254 runs this season, but only 74 have come in conference play. Alabama has scored 261 runs this season and 94 in conference play, albeit with three more games played.
The Aggies have three starters who possess an OPS north of .900 in conference play — senior catcher Haley Lee, 1.493, sophomore second baseman Rylen Wiggins, .987, and freshman catcher Katie Dack, .954. The Crimson Tide have five starters who possess an OPS higher than .900 in SEC play — senior third baseman Ashley Prange, 1.186, sophomore shortstop Bailey Dowling, 1.178, senior catcher Ally Shipman, 1.009, junior left fielder Jenna Johnson, .912, and graduate first baseman Kaylee Tow, .910.
Alabama has pitched better than the Aggies in SEC play, as its quartet owns a 3.61 ERA in 124.0 innings pitched compared to the A&M quintet that owns a 5.09 ERA in 97.2 innings pitched.
The Crimson Tide will lean heavily on junior rightie Lexi Kilfoyl and senior rightie Montana Fouts. The two right-hand players have logged the bulk of the innings in conference play, with Kilfoyl compiling a 2.66 ERA and Fouts compiling a 3.34 ERA. The Aggies will rely on senior right-hander Makinzy Herzog and freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy to carry the load, as both pitchers have recorded more than 30 innings pitched in conference play with sub-3.50 ERAs.
Kilfoyl and Fouts have combined for 12 complete games for Alabama, and that in conjunction with the Crimson Tide’s significant team ERA advantage gives them the edge in the circle.
A&M will have to outslug Alabama in order to have success against one of the best teams in the country. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on both Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. The series finale is set for a noon start on Sunday, April 24. Games 1 and 3 can be viewed on SEC Network+, and Game 2 will be aired on the SEC Network.
