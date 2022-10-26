Texas A&M softball concludes its fall exhibition slate Friday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. against Texas State at the Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos.
This will be the third fall exhibition for the Aggies this year and last chance to show how they fare against competition other than themselves before the spring season. A&M defeated McClennan and Houston in its previous fall games by scores of 13-5 and 10-1, respectively.
A&M has been led offensively this fall by junior third baseman Trinity Cannon who homered in each game. Freshman first baseman and College Station native Aiyana Coleman has also been strong for the Aggies this fall with a homerun against Houston and four RBIs in total. The maroon and white have scored 23 total runs in their two fall exhibitions.
In the circle, the Aggies have only given up six runs in 17 innings. Senior pitcher Shaylee Ackerman got the start versus McClennan and sophomore pitcher Emily Leavitt started in the circle against Houston.
The Bobcats are coming off a solid season in which they finished third in the Sun Belt regular season standings and a win shy of winning the Sun Belt tournament and qualifying for a regional. Texas State has played seven games this fall and will conclude its fall slate on Friday as well.
During the 2022 spring season, A&M defeated Texas State 4-1 at Davis Diamond in a mid-week matchup on Wednesday, March 9.
Although this game will end the fall exhibition slate for the Aggies, they will be back at Davis Diamond Friday, Nov. 4, for their Maroon & White Game.
For more information regarding Aggie softball including the roster and 2023 schedule, visit 12thMan.com.
