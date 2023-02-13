In the latest D1 Softball poll released Monday Morning, Texas A&M softball was listed No. 25 to start the first week of its season.
The Aggies are coming off a historic 25-0 win over Texas A&M-Commerce and a 6-0 start to the regular season.
Aggie softball was 31-28 overall last season and had a similar six straight win start to begin last season. However, the efficiency and productivity of the maroon and white softball team has landed them in the top 25 at the start of the 2023 season.
Former Arizona State coach Trisha Ford has made her presence known to future opponents and the Softball Committee early in her career as the new A&M softball coach.
The Aggies play again at 9 a.m. against Oklahoma State on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Clearwater, Fla.
