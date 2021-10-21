The spring regular season hasn’t started for the Texas A&M softball team, but the Aggies have already shown an ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities.
Despite hitting for five fewer innings than its opponent, A&M managed to outscore Temple College 26-5 across two exhibition games on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Davis Diamond. The Leopards started scoring innings with at least one runner on base as part of multiple situational runner-on-base scenarios. These scenarios gave the A&M fielders the opportunity to practice fielding plays with runners on base.
The Aggies wasted no time putting runs on the board, winning Game 1 of the doubleheader by a score of 14-1. The maroon and white played only defense for the final three innings of the seven-inning contest, with senior pitcher Makinzy Herzog holding the Leopards scoreless during that time.
The Aggies’ offense exploded for 12 runs across the third and fourth innings of Game 1, powered by a solo shot by senior utility player Haley Lee in the third and two three-run home runs in the fourth. Freshman catcher Katie Dack and sophomore right fielder Mariana Torres contributed the two home runs of the fourth inning, the first of two on the night for each player.
In the same way it ended the first game, the Aggies’ offense got off to a hot start in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Torres’ second home run of the night, this one good for a 2-run blast, paved the way for a 4-0 lead in the first inning en route to a 12-4 victory for A&M. Graduate student pitcher Kayla Joynter started the game in the circle for the Aggies, pitching three scoreless innings, giving up just two hits.
While the Aggies were held scoreless across the next three innings, they unleashed an eight-run barrage in the fifth frame, keyed in-part by five errors committed by the Leopards. The knockout punch came on Dack’s second home run of the game, this one a solo homer.
Much like the Game 1, A&M played only defense for the contest’s final two innings. The game’s final three innings began with runners on base for the Leopards, during which they managed to tack on four runs of their own.
Looking to ride this momentum and continue their offensive dominance, the Aggies will continue their fall slate on Friday, Oct. 29 versus the Texas State Bobcats. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Davis Diamond.
