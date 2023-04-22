No. 21 Texas A&M began its series against Ole Miss on Friday, April 21, at Ole Miss Softball Complex in Oxford, Mississippi. A&M won its last midweek matchup Wednesday against Texas State, run-ruling them in the sixth inning, 8-0.
The Aggies had a late start to the ball game, with first pitch originally scheduled for 5 p.m., but due to the inclement weather, they did not start until 8 p.m.
A&M suffered on the defensive side of the ball, ending with three total errors and allowing eight runs. Despite securing 11 hits and scoring five runs, the Aggies fell to the Rebels at the end of the seventh, 8-5.
During the first at-bat for A&M, Rebels senior RHP Makenna Kliethermes walked both senior C Julia Cottrill and freshman 2B Amari Harper.
Both batters stole bases but were ultimately left stranded, as the Rebels found another strikeout and ended the inning off a flyout by senior RF Morgan Smith.
In the bottom of the second, the Rebels struck first with a solo homer by senior SS Mikayla Allee. Senior LHP Shaylee Ackerman walked the next batter freshman CF Jalia Lassiter then sophomore C Lexie Brady singled to left field.
Due to the offensive pressure, coach Trisha Ford made a pitching change to give sophomore LHP Emily Kennedy the reins.
Kennedy’s efforts helped the Aggies escape the inning without allowing another score, after she secured two more flyouts, ending the second inning, 1-0, Rebels.
The bats were flowing in the top of the third for A&M, starting with Harper singling to center field then Cannon followed her with a double to left field. Kliethermes walked junior 1B Trinity Cannon before being replaced in the circle with sophomore RHP Catelyn Riley.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, no one could find home plate after a popped fly to shortstop ended the top of the third, leaving all three batters stranded on base.
The Rebels responded in the bottom of the third with sophomore 2B Keila Kamoku doubling to left field then Lassiter hit a single to Kennedy in the circle.
The Aggie pitcher made an error when throwing to first which resulted in Lassiter stealing third and Kamoku rounding home.
The Rebels weren’t through however, Brady doubled down right field pushing Lassiter through home plate, making the score 3-1, Rebels.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Aggie defense struggled against the Rebel batters once more after senior 3B Savanna Sikes reached third off an error by sophomore SS Koko Wooley.
Then, another error by Wooley would allow Sikes to score and senior 1B Paige Smith to advance to second.
The inning came to a close after a flyout from Kamoku and senior RF Mya Stevenson struckout, the Rebels up, 4-1 at the end of the fourth.
The Fightin’ Farmers responded offensively with a double to right field by Cottrill, then Morgan Smith sent her home with a single RBI up the middle.
Wiggins followed suit with a single to right field and then all three batters were brought home with a homerun over right field from sophomore CF Allie Enright. The Aggies finished the top of the inning leading for the first time in the game, 5-4.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Rebels tied the game with an RBI from Brady that sent Lassiter, who reached second on a previously passed ball, home for the score.
The Rebels rallied at the bottom of the seventh, putting two batters on base after back to back walks then junior DP Aynslie Furbush knocked one out the left side of the fence for the winning score.
Game 1 ended in a Rebels late-game victory, 8-5.
Next, A&M softball faces Ole Miss in the second matchup of the series on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m. at Ole Miss Softball Complex.
