The Texas A&M softball team announced on June 7 that Trisha Ford will replace long-time head coach Jo Evans, after her contract was not renewed after 26 seasons on May 23. Ford joins A&M’s squad after six years of serving as the head coach of the Arizona State softball team.
During her stint with the Sun Devils, Ford has registered a 212-89 record and earned Pac-12 Coach of the Year twice in 2018 and 2022. Ford earned her 2022 Coach of the Year honor after leading the Sun Devils to its 17th-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 28th-consecutive winning season. She also led ASU to its first Pac-12 Championship since 2011.
The new coach said she is excited to be in Aggieland and join the 12th Man during her first press conference on June 9.
“For me, this was just an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Ford said. “I’m very passionate about softball, I love to win. To be able to have an opportunity to come to a place where they’re crazy about softball and about winning; I think our views and everything aligned. I’m happy to get going and wish I could get on the field right now.”
Before her time at ASU, Ford served as head coach for Fresno State from 2013 to 2016 where she led the Bulldogs to the Mountain West Conference Championship in both 2015 and 2016. Both years, she was honored as the MWC Coach of the Year. Prior to that, she spent nine years, 2004-2012, as an assistant coach with the Stanford Cardinals where she amassed a 385-155 record.
Her first years of coaching were with her alma mater, Saint Mary’s College, as a head coach. She is the only female student-athlete to have her number retired after her career.
For Ford, the driving force behind her decision to leave Arizona State for Aggieland was the leadership at A&M.
“It really begins and ends with leadership,” Ford said. “Being able to spend time with Ross [Bjork], Kristen [Brown] and Jeff Toole, it was something that, for me, it’s about connecting with people. I’m a firm believer of my ability and the staff that we put together, our ability to develop players. I have to be in a place, I feel it’s a good fit and I want them to feel the same way.”
Ford will not travel to Aggieland alone. Jeff Harger, an assistant coach for Arizona State softball, will also move to College Station. The rest of the staff is undetermined at this time.
“We’re putting together our staff, but that would be my intention is to bring Coach Harger with me, that was with me at ASU. We’re a team that bangs. If you look at his development of our hitters over the years, you’ll be really impressed with his numbers,” Ford said.
Despite being her replacement, Ford said she has nothing but respect for former head coach Evans.
“I want to thank coach Jo Evans,” Ford said. “I don’t know if you could even describe what an ambassador she is for our sport and how much respect I have for her. I just want to honor her and continue what she built here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.