No. 19 Texas A&M softball took the field against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, April 15. The second game in Columbia, South Carolina gave the Aggies a chance to respond after their loss on Friday night --- however, the offense did not provide the run support needed to win this game.
The offense seemed stagnant for both teams at the beginning of the game. The Aggies only had one hit through the first three innings, when junior LF Bre Warren doubled in the top of the second inning.
The Aggies, however, could not get her to score, which became a common theme for the in the game. Despite the lack of hits, the Aggies still left runners on base in each of the first five innings.
The Gamecocks faced similar challenges early on, as they also could not get their baserunners across the plate. In the bottom of the second, they had runners on first and third, but failed to capitalize on the golden scoring opportunity.
Credit for this lack of offense could be given to the pitchers on the day. Senior RHP Madison Preston made the start for the Aggies, while sophomore RHP Emiley Kennedy came into the game in the bottom of the third and continued a stifling defensive performance.
For the Gamecocks, it was senior RHP Bailey Betenbaugh who kept the Aggies scoreless through the first four innings. At the top of the fifth, it was senior RHP Karsen Ochs who came in with a chance to get the win.
It was in the top of the fifth that the Aggies had their best chance to drive in some runs. With the game still tied 0-0, junior C Julia Cottrill doubled with a ball she sent out to left field. Sophomore SS Koko Wooley proceeded to lay down a bunt perfectly, allowing her to reach first safely while Cottrill made it to third base. However, Ochs was able to get two more outs to get the Gamecocks out of the inning.
Neither team seemed to be able to get anything going offensively, as there was only one hit in the next four half innings. The result was a 0-0 game going into the bottom of the seventh, with South Carolina in position to win the game with just a run.
The Gamecocks were able to take advantage, as with two outs, graduate 1B Jordan Fabian smacked a single into the outfield. In a close call, one that was challenged by the Aggies, she stole second base. Now with the winning run in scoring position, junior 3B Zoe Laneaux came up to the plate. On her second pitch, she lined on through the right side, enough to score Fabian and seal the win for the Gamecocks.
With the tough 1-0 walk-off loss the Aggies officially lost the series, only their third series loss this season. Meanwhile, their conference record falls to 8-9.
A&M will play one remaining game in Columbia at 12 pm on Sunday, April 16, before coming home. On Wednesday, April 19, the Aggies have a home game against Texas State before they go back on the road for the weekend, when they will take on the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi.
