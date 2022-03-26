After an electric finish two days earlier against Houston Baptist on Wednesday, March 23, the Aggies were unable to find a spark on Friday.
On March 25, Texas A&M softball traveled to Athens, Ga., for a three-game road series against the No. 17 Georgia Bulldogs. This marks the third conference series for the Aggies, as they traveled to Auburn and hosted Florida earlier this month.
Through the first two innings of play, neither team was able to make a mark on the scoreboard. The Bulldogs drew blood first in the bottom of the third inning when junior infielder Sara Mosley doubled into right field to bring home junior infielder Sydney Kuma. The next batter, senior infielder Lacey Fincher, smacked a home run into left field to bring home Mosley and make the score 3-0.
The Aggies would not take long to reply, as sophomore infielder Rylen Wiggins smacked a single into left field to bring home senior outfielder Morgan Smith. The Aggies were unable to do further damage, as the team suffered a fly out and Smith was caught stealing at second.
As the game progressed, the scoring chances dried up for the Aggies. The maroon and white only earned one total hit in the game’s final three innings. The score would hold, and the Bulldogs took home the 3-1 victory.
Senior pitcher Makinzy Herzog started her seventh game of the season at the mound. In her six innings, she allowed three runs off four hits and recorded six strikeouts.
Despite the unfavorable outcome, coach Jo Evans said she was pleased with the outing of her veteran pitcher, adding that the Aggies were one mistake away from avoiding the disastrous fourth inning.
"I thought Herzog threw a great game,” Evans said. “We don't expect her to be perfect, and she was nearly perfect tonight. We field that pop-up, and we're out of the inning with no runs. It's tough, but Herzog did everything we asked her to do."
The Aggies will enter the weekend with an 18-11 record, including a 1-6 mark in the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs now boast a 28-4 record and a 3-1 record in the SEC.
The series continues Saturday, March 26 at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, Ga. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.
