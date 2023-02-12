In record-breaking fashion on Sunday, Feb. 12, Texas A&M softball closed out its six-game series with a 25-0 run rule over Texas A&M-Commerce. The game marks the sixth win of the series and the season for the Aggies. A series that included new head coach Trisha Ford’s 400th win and a new school record with the match against the Lions. The previous record stood from a 21-0 win on May 5, 2016, at San Diego State.
“I thought we did a great job today,” Ford said to 12thMan.com. “Coming out and playing our game. We didn’t throw away at-bats. No matter what’s going on. It's important for us not to throw away at-bats, pitches or defensive plays. I thought we just did a great job at playing to our level.”
The first points for the maroon and white came from junior catcher Julia Cottrill's RBI that sent sophomore infielder Koko Wooley home after a stolen base and throwing error put her at third. The first point was quickly followed by 3 more with a three-run home run from freshman infielder Aiyana Coleman to center field. With the Aggies up 4-0, sophomore outfielder Allie Enright knocked another long ball into right field for her first career home run and another scratch to A&M’s lead.
“It was amazing because I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity I was given,” Coleman said to 12thMan.com about her home run. “Knowing how much confidence my teammates have in me gives me confidence.”
Wooley had the Lions seeing double with another stolen base off a walk that put her in a position to be sent back home by junior infielder Trinity Cannon. The Aggie lead increased to 8 with Cannon and freshman outfielder Keely Williams sent home with RBIs from Enright and freshman catcher and outfielder Riley Valentine.
Still unable to get momentum, the Lions were also unable to stop the Fightin’ Farmers who continued to keep their foot on the gas. Cottrill shot a double to left center, allowing Wooley to return home again. A&M-Commerce had its second throwing error that sent Cottrill home.
The Aggies continued to one-by-one the score, hitting RBI after RBI until they hit 17 runs with two outs in the third inning. Despite being backed into a corner by outs, the maroon and white added four more runs to leave the score 21-0 by the end of the third.
The fifth, and ultimately final, inning continued to see no give for the Lions, heading into the bottom of the 5th with no points on the board. The Aggies, however, put a stamp on their win and broke the A&M run-rule record by adding four more runs and finishing 25-0.
“This is practice so just getting the reps and getting them live reps with a live arm,” Ford said to 12thMan.com. “We're about to enter a really hard next two weeks and that's the fun stuff. We're going to hit some bumps; we're going to have some highs. I know that and we're going to grow from it. I think that piece is really exciting. We're going to get tested the next couple of weeks, which is good for us.”
The Aggies will return to play against No. 3 Oklahoma State at the TexAct Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla. at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.