Texas A&M soccer battled it out to a 1-0 win in Demirjian Park in its game on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Aggies traveled to play the University of Illinois’ Fighting Illini for the very first time in Champaign, Ill.
The unfamiliar territory didn’t phase the maroon and white as sophomore forward MaKhiya McDonald got the first and only goal of the night into the back of the net in the 13th minute. The goal was scored off of a save from the Illini junior goalkeeper Julia Cili after a shot from redshirt sophomore forward Laney Carroll.
“Laney [Carroll] got a great ball … Of course her shots are really good, and I was able to follow off and hit it in the back of the net,” McDonald said to 12thMan.com.
Senior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell, made her only save of the game in the 64th minute. Caldwell ended her night in goal with a clean sheet, her fourth in five games. The team's victory was highly dependent on their strong defensive efforts.
“A great shutout. A great finish,” senior defender Katie Smith said to 12thMan.com.
The Aggies will continue their battle for an unbeaten season with their next game against The Ohio State University on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. in Columbus, Ohio. Viewers can stream the game on Big10+.
“Now, we just pack up and get across the Midwest over to The Ohio State for Sunday,” coach G Guerrieri said to 12thMan.com.
