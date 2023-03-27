The Texas A&M soccer team hosted the Lamar Cardinals and the Baylor Bears in back-to-back games on Saturday, March 25. The Aggies defeated Lamar 4-1 but were unable to get the victory against Baylor, losing 1-0.
The Aggies hit Ellis Field with a spark and controlled the momentum against Lamar, which led them to the victory. Freshman midfielder Adysen Armenta opened up scoring for the maroon and white, earning a big-time goal off of a penalty kick.
Just before halftime, sophomore forward Maile Hayes finished off a goal to give the Aggies a 2-1 lead against the Cardinals. In the second half, the Aggies scored two additional goals to seal the victory.
A tougher battle followed in the late afternoon against Baylor. At halftime, neither team had managed to knock the ball into the back of the net.
Eventually breaking the seal was Baylor, scoring one goal to take the win over the Aggies.
The Aggies will hit the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday, April 2 at noon.
