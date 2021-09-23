It all came down to the golden goal in the first overtime period.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, Texas A&M soccer played its second Southeastern Conference match on the slate, hosting an SEC opponent on Ellis Field for the first time this season. A&M was just coming off losing its first home match since 2019 and went into the faceoff against the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks with something to prove.
The maroon and white’s defense stole the show, forcing the game to go into overtime following the conclusion of the 90-minute regulation period.
Junior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell said the Aggies’ defense play for one another, not themselves as individuals.
“I am so proud of my defense,” Caldwell said. “I think that the mentality they have when they step on the field … is that we play for the player next to us.”
Senior defender Karlina Sample and junior defender Katie Smith, who head coach G Guerrieri said are the best center defenders in the league, were on full display against Arkansas, which shared the 2021 SEC title with the Aggies.
Caldwell was not to be overlooked, diving left and right for a total of four saves. This number is just two shy of Caldwell’s season high of six saves.
Guerrieri said Caldwell, Sample and Smith drew his eye tonight.
“I thought Kenna was awesome in goal, it was an all-American performance from her,” Guerrieri said. “Katie and Karlina were fantastic in just keeping everyone under control and calm.”
Arkansas senior goalkeeper Hannah Warner matched Caldwell with four saves of her own.
The first half on the pitch saw an even number of shots from both the maroon and white and Arkansas. A&M and the Razorbacks recorded five shots per team in the first, two of which were on goal for both teams. Although, both teams went into the locker rooms at the end of the half with 0-0 on the scoreboard.
Impressive on the offensive side of the ball for the Aggies was freshman forward Makhiya McDonald, who put her ball control on full display.
“[McDonald] was great, she was able to split the field several times just in her poise on her ball,” Guerrieri said. “She’s going about 18 miles an hour, she's moving pretty fast. That is a big boost to her teammates, knowing that we have that kind of outlet in the game.”
2020 SEC Forward of the Year Arkansas sophomore Anna Podojil scored the game winner of the contest in the sixth minute of overtime play.
Aside from scoring the game-winner, Podojil also logged three shots, two of which were on goal.
Guerrieri said he is frustrated for his players.
“I’m just disappointed for the players. They did battle hard, they put their heart into it just to come up with another one goal loss now in overtime, we’re just that close turning this thing around and on,” Guerrieri said.
Freshman forward Carissa Boeckmann earned her second career start, leading the way for the maroon and white in shots during the first half with two. This marks back-to-back starts for the San Antonio native, as her first was in A&M’s last match against Pepperdine.
The Aggies’ next game will continue SEC play in an away contest against No. 12 Auburn on Sunday, Sept. 26. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m., and the game can be listened to live on 97.3 FM.
Senior defender Macie Kolb said the quick turnaround to the next game is of utmost importance.
“A win against them will be huge for rankings and for the SEC,” Kolb said. “We need to get back in there and raise our status among the other SEC teams now that we have a loss.”
