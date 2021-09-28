With five starters missing from its roster, Texas A&M soccer’s struggles continued into its third consecutive loss.
The Aggies were defeated by SEC foe Auburn on Sunday, Sept. 26 by a score of 3-0. After the road trip loss, the Aggies now own a 5-5-1 record and a 1-2-0 in-conference record.
Auburn dominated the stat sheets on the day as the team held an 11-6 lead in shots and a 5-3 edge in corner kicks.
The Tigers opened scoring early, posting the game’s first goal in the 20th minute after a foul from A&M sophomore midfielder Kate Colvin set up a free-kick. The opening goal set the tone for a penalty-laden match, as Auburn would further score off two penalty kicks. A&M was called for 10 fouls in the first half while Auburn was only called for two.
Auburn’s second goal came in the 32nd minute, passing junior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell, who recorded two saves in the match. At halftime, the Aggies had only taken two shots and received no corner kicks.
The second half was a closer contest as the Aggies recorded four shots to the Tigers’ six, tied with three corners a piece, and held fouls to three compared to the opposition’s eight. Regardless, A&M was unable to find the net and remained scoreless with no shots on goal throughout the match, a season-low mark the team has not duplicated since its opener against No. 1 Florida State.
Auburn brought the match to its final score in the 76th minute with another penalty kick goal. Senior midfielder Kendall Bates offered the Aggies their best chance to get on the scoresheet as she recorded two shots. Colvin, freshman forward Natalie Abel and freshman midfielder Carissa Boeckmann posted one shot each.
"I'm proud of the way our Aggie women battled a top-10 Auburn side,” A&M coach G Guerrieri said. “I'm a little frustrated at how we gifted them all three goals today and squandered our opportunities in the attacking third. Yes, we didn't get the benefit of any important calls to go our way, but we can't win if we can't convert the chances we create in attack."
Following the loss, the Aggies will host No. 17 Tennessee on Friday, Oct. 1, at Ellis Field, with first kick set for 7 p.m. While facing an out-of-division match, A&M will have time to tune-up before traveling to Baton Rouge on Thursday, Oct. 7, to chase a win in division play.
