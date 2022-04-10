Family Weekend was in full swing in Aggieland on Saturday, April 9, and the Texas A&M soccer team celebrated ending its spring slate undefeated after defeating Louisiana- Monroe by a score of 3-0.
The Aggies dominated in every aspect of the six matches played, but specifically shined on the defensive side of the ball this spring, only allowing one goal over the course of six exhibition matches.
Sophomore Laney Carroll has led the way for A&M this spring, scoring a goal in five consecutive matches and a goal on every day of play. Carroll, a former member of the SEC All-Freshman team in 2020, missed the entirety of the 2021 season due to injury. With the goal against ULM, this spring Carroll now has nearly doubled the total number of goals she achieved over the course of fourteen matches during the 2020 season. Coach G Guerrieri highlighted how much having his now-recovered players back on the field helped his team perform.
"All of our healthy players got on the field tonight,” Guerrieri told 12thman.com. “We have seen some real improvement across the roster this spring.”
In Saturday’s matchup against the Warhawks, senior Jai Smith, freshman Caroline Kniffen and Carroll were all able to connect for goals in the 3-0 rout over ULM. With the goal from Kniffen, 13 different Aggies officially scored goals over the course of this spring — that is over half of A&M’s active roster, excluding goalkeeper, which is an excellent sign for the maroon and white moving into the fall season.
"It was nice to wrap up our spring season at Ellis Field,” Guerrieri told 12thman.com. “We have some tough away trips this fall, so I wanted to challenge our young side with three road tests this spring. But, there's nothing like finishing the campaign at home in front of the 12th Man and a big Family Weekend crowd."
The maroon and white will return to action in August when they will look to improve upon their 7-9-2 record from the 2021 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.