Texas A&M basketball senior guard Dexter Dennis has been selected to be a part of the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star Game that will take place on Friday, March 31, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
The former American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year will also join his coach Buzz Williams in the event.
Dennis played a key part in A&M’s success on making it to March Madness and was tied with junior forward Henry Coleman III for most rebounds per game, with 5.7. Dennis also had a team-high 150 defensive rebounds this season.
The senior guard registered a career-high this season on both sides of the ball with totals of 322 points and 26 steals and was the team’s third-highest scorer.
The All-Star Game will take place a day before the Final Four in March Madness. It will be broadcasted live on the CBS Sports Network at 3:30 p.m. and admission for the game will be free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.