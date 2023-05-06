In the Texas heat, Quinnipiac melted under No. 2 Texas A&M as they were swept 4-0. The Bobcats’ nine match winning streak was halted by the Aggies.
No. 22 Aggie graduates Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing claimed the first doubles match with an undeniable 6-0 win over the Bobcats’ senior Alessia Truden and graduate Kamilla Nella. The A&M duo was recently named to the SEC All-Tournament Team.
None other than No. 35 sophomore Mary Stoiana and freshman Mia Kupres secured the doubles point. The maroon and white defeated Quinnipiac’s senior Jordan Bradley and freshman Vera Sekerina 6-2.
On a roll, No. 108 Goldsmith earned the first singles point against Sekerina. The Aggie won 6-0 and 6-1 on Court 4. The win marked the graduate’s program record of 114 singles wins.
Ewing jumped in on the singles, winning with her domination of Court 2 to extend her win streak to seven. The No. 58 singles player defeated Quinnipiac’s Truden 6-1 and 6-1.
The SEC Player of the Year and No. 2 in singles, Stoiana, defeated senior Claire Koscielski on Court 1 6-1 and 6-0. The All-SEC First Team and seven time SEC player of the week now leads the team with 22 dual match singles wins.
A&M will rally with Baylor on Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center for the next stage of the tournament. The Aggies last played the Bears in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2022, where they won 4-1 at home.
