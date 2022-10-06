Baseball vs. Oklahoma

Junior 3B Trevor Werner (28) swings at a ball during Game 11 of the Men's College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

 Photo by Robert O'Brien

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Texas A&M Athletic Department released its full 2023 baseball season schedule via a press release, giving insight into how A&M baseball will bounce back after a season that ended with a deep run in Omaha, Neb.

One of the highlights of the schedule includes A&M hosting Texas in College Station on Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m. The Aggies will host 34 games this season in Blue Bell Park and travel for an invitational in Houston in early March, the Shriners Children’s College Classic.

As well, the Aggies will play in either College Station or Texas for the first 20 games of the year, not playing a game out of their own region until traveling to Tennessee for a trio of matches on March 17, 18 and 19 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The schedule is below:

Seattle — Feb. 17, 18, 19 — College Station

Lamar — Feb. 21 — College Station

Portland — Feb. 24, 25, 26 — College Station

Houston Christian — Feb. 28 — College Station

Shriners Children’s College Classic:

Louisville — March 3 — Houston

Texas Tech — March 4 — Houston

Michigan — March 5 — Houston

UIW — March 7 — College Station

Rice — March 8 — Houston

Northern Kentucky — March 10, 11, 12 — College Station

Houston — March 14 — Houston

LSU — March 17, 18, 19 — College Station

Tennessee — March 24, 25, 26 — Knoxville, Tenn.

Texas — March 28 — College Station

Ole Miss — March 31, April 1, 2 — College Station

Texas State — April 4 — College Station

Auburn — April 6, 7, 8 — Auburn, Ala.

UTSA — April 11 — College Station

Missouri — April 14, 15, 16 — College Station

Prairie View A&M — April 19 — College Station

Kentucky — April 21, 22, 23 — Lexington, Ky.

Sam Houston State — April 25 — College Station

Arkansas — April 28, 29, 30 — Fayetteville, Ark.

Tarleton — May 2 — College Station

Florida — May 5, 6, 7 — College Station

UTRGV — May 9 — College Station

Alabama — May 12, 13, 14 — College Station

Mississippi State — May 18, 19, 20 — Starkville, Miss.

SEC Tournament — May 23-28 — Hoover, Ala.

NCAA Regionals — June 2-5

NCAA Super Regionals — June 9-12

NCAA College World Series — June 16-26

