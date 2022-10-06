On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Texas A&M Athletic Department released its full 2023 baseball season schedule via a press release, giving insight into how A&M baseball will bounce back after a season that ended with a deep run in Omaha, Neb.
One of the highlights of the schedule includes A&M hosting Texas in College Station on Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m. The Aggies will host 34 games this season in Blue Bell Park and travel for an invitational in Houston in early March, the Shriners Children’s College Classic.
As well, the Aggies will play in either College Station or Texas for the first 20 games of the year, not playing a game out of their own region until traveling to Tennessee for a trio of matches on March 17, 18 and 19 in Knoxville, Tenn.
The schedule is below:
Seattle — Feb. 17, 18, 19 — College Station
Lamar — Feb. 21 — College Station
Portland — Feb. 24, 25, 26 — College Station
Houston Christian — Feb. 28 — College Station
Shriners Children’s College Classic:
Louisville — March 3 — Houston
Texas Tech — March 4 — Houston
Michigan — March 5 — Houston
UIW — March 7 — College Station
Rice — March 8 — Houston
Northern Kentucky — March 10, 11, 12 — College Station
Houston — March 14 — Houston
LSU — March 17, 18, 19 — College Station
Tennessee — March 24, 25, 26 — Knoxville, Tenn.
Texas — March 28 — College Station
Ole Miss — March 31, April 1, 2 — College Station
Texas State — April 4 — College Station
Auburn — April 6, 7, 8 — Auburn, Ala.
UTSA — April 11 — College Station
Missouri — April 14, 15, 16 — College Station
Prairie View A&M — April 19 — College Station
Kentucky — April 21, 22, 23 — Lexington, Ky.
Sam Houston State — April 25 — College Station
Arkansas — April 28, 29, 30 — Fayetteville, Ark.
Tarleton — May 2 — College Station
Florida — May 5, 6, 7 — College Station
UTRGV — May 9 — College Station
Alabama — May 12, 13, 14 — College Station
Mississippi State — May 18, 19, 20 — Starkville, Miss.
SEC Tournament — May 23-28 — Hoover, Ala.
NCAA Regionals — June 2-5
NCAA Super Regionals — June 9-12
NCAA College World Series — June 16-26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.