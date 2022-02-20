Texas A&M softball started off its 2022 season firing on all cylinders. Wins over Stephen F. Austin and Pittsburgh on Saturday, Feb. 19 improved its record to 10-0.
However, this doesn’t mean it was easy for the maroon and white. The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks gave the Aggies all they could handle in the first game of the doubleheader.
SFA got a run in each of the game’s first three innings off graduate starting pitcher Kayla Poynter to take an early 3-0 lead on A&M.
Four RBIs from two doubles from senior pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog highlighted a five run effort in the third and fourth innings to give A&M its first lead of the game at 5-3.
A&M coach Jo Evans said Herzog’s timely offense was key in A&M’s comeback effort.
“Makinzy [Herzog] hasn't been completely comfortable, and yet, we are getting production out of her and getting results,” Evans said. “None of them [were] bigger than the three-RBI double she had today to get us on the board and help us get the lead against SFA. She was due to have a day at the plate where she could get some RBI[s] and help her team out, and today was big for her.”
Quality innings from freshman reliever Emiley Kennedy helped keep SFA’s offense at bay while A&M attempted to build on its lead.
A two-run double from sophomore infielder Trinity Cannon increased A&M’s lead to 7-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kennedy closed out the SFA threat in the seventh and picked up the 7-5 victory.
Evans said she was particularly impressed with the way A&M played against SFA.
“I thought it was a good day for us. SFA came out swinging and they kept pressure on us the whole game,” Evans said. “I thought that our team handled being down and fighting back. In both games, our two-out hitting and scoring was really good.”
A&M found the second game of the doubleheader much less stressful.
The Aggies dominated Pittsburgh from the start to the tune of 10 runs scored in the first three innings of the game, including home runs from seniors Haley Lee and Morgan Smith.
Pittsburgh also struggled on the hitting front against A&M junior starting pitcher Shaylee Ackerman.
Ackerman only allowed one Panther hit and struck out a career-high seven batters. She said not trying to do too much led to her great performance.
“It was so much fun out there,” Ackerman said. “It's exciting and it's been a long time building up for these moments. The first time I went out, it was nerve-wracking, but this outing was a lot more simple and under control.”
Herzog came on in relief for one inning to close out the 10-0-run rule victory for the Aggies.
Next up for the Aggies is the conclusion of the Aggie Invitational against Kansas on Sunday, Feb. 20 with first pitch at Davis Diamond scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
