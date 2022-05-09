The Texas A&M men’s tennis team has had an up-and-down season, filled with both winning and losing streaks. After three consecutive losses to close out the regular season, the A&M men’s tennis team traveled to Waco to compete in the NCAA Tournament.
On Friday, May 6, the Aggies hit the court prepared for their first matchup of the weekend against the University of Tulsa.
In doubles, the Aggies were successful in winning two of the three matchups.
Freshman Stefan Storch and junior Austin Abbrat defeated Tulsa juniors Adham Gaber and Ezequiel Santalla 6-3. Finishing doubles strong for the Aggies was sophomore Raphael Perot and freshman Giulio Perego. The duo gained another point for the maroon and white with a 6-3 finish.
In singles play, the Aggies battled it out across all six courts and secured three victories.
Perot dominated throughout his singles match, defeating Tulsa’s junior Stefan Hampe 6-0, 6-3. Junior Guido Marson and Perego carried the same momentum into their matches for the maroon and white to defeat their opponents.
The Aggies fought hard, clinching the win over Tulsa 4-1 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
"That was a tough battle; Tulsa played well against us,” coach Steve Denton told 12thMan.com after the first round. “I'm excited about how the guys competed. We get to keep dancing."
The Aggies were set to compete against No. 3 Baylor in the second round.
It was a rough start for the Aggies, as Baylor dominated doubles, winning two of the three matchups.
Juniors Finn Bass and Sven Lah defeated A&M sophomore Kenner Taylor and junior Noah Schachter, 6-3. Senior Matias Soto and junior Juampi Mazzuchi also teamed up for the Bears to defeat Storch and Abbrat, 6-2.
Singles looked the same for the Aggies as Baylor continued to play hard.
The Bears won three of the six matchups. However, the Aggies showed determination and effort as they stole two singles victories.
Perot played three strong rounds to defeat Soto of the Bears, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Perego carried that momentum into his matchup for the maroon and white, defeating Bass in two rounds of play. Unfortunately, it was not enough to get the Aggies going and secure the victory, as they fell short to Baylor, 4-2.
"I was pleased with the effort; the guys fought really well,” Denton told 12thMan.com after the second round. “They were a little too tough for us there in the end. We succumbed to a really good team, but I'm proud of the team and the effort they gave."
The No. 25 Aggies finished their season 22-14.
