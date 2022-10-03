The No. 20 ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team will start its season against the unranked SMU Mustangs at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium in Dallas on Oct. 7-8.
The maroon and white will send eight swimmers and one diver. The Aggies will be led by their team captains: seniors Kaloyan Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Anze Fers Erzen, Jace Brown, William Coakley and junior Kyle Sanchez.
The swim team is coming off a 4-1 2021 season where they placed fifth in the SEC Championships and 19th in the NCAA Championships. Though they fell one spot in the preseason rankings due to Shaine Casas beginning his professional career, the Aggies were able to land a top recruit, Baylor Nelson from the 2022 class, who will join the team this year, according to SwimSwam.com.
The meet will start at 6 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday. For live stats and updates on the A&M men’s swim and dive team, visit 12thMan.com and follow the team @AggieSwimDive on Twitter and Instagram.
Justin Chen contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
